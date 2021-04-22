22,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :With an addition of 91 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of totals has reached 22,674 including 20,914 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1760 from other districts.

According to data issued by the District Health Authority , 19,715 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery so far while 4394 including 1909 were quarantined at homes and 2485 in isolation. "Presently 212 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 32 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,28 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,125 in Institute of Urology, 24 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and ,3 in Hearts international hospital ", he added.

The report showed that patients reported during the last 24 hours,23 belonged to Rawal Town,24 Potohar town,25 Rawalpindi Cantt,8 Gujar khan,2 Taxila, 6 Islamabad, and one each from Kalar sedan, Jhelum and chakwal.

The only 4 patient have been died during the last 24 hours , he added.