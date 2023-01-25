226,744 metric tonnes wheat provided to flour mills: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan has said that there is an ample stock of wheat present in four districts of the division, while a total of 226,744 metric tonnes wheat is provided to flour mills this year.

She expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held regarding the availability of flour in the division at her office here on Wednesday.

She said that there was 101,804 metric tonnes wheat present in the procurement stock, which was enough for the current season.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Maisam Raza, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Muhammad Umair, Deputy Commissioner Bhakar Muhammad Imran Ranjha, Additional Commissioner Fareed Ahmed, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain and Deputy Director food Muhammad Shahid Khokhar participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that 116 trucking points had been established in the division where 59, 995 bags of 10 kg flour were distributed among consumers at discounted rates, while 9,229 flour bags of 10 kg were being distributed through dealers.

The 40 flour mills, established in the four districts, were being supplied 1,172 metric tonnes of wheat under the daily quota and so far 10.

5 million flour bags of 10 kg and 67, 892 flour bags of 20 kg had been distributed through dealers and other trucking points.

The commissioner was informed that 142 inspections of flour mills had been carried out so far, and quota of 27 flour mills was suspended and a license of one mill was canceled while a fine of Rs 19 million was imposed on various flour mills over violations of rules.

So far, 152 FIRs had been registered against the people involved in the illegal transportation of wheat and smuggling, from which 2,430 metric tonnes of wheat had also been recovered, similarly, 223 FIRs registered against flour smugglers while 19 check posts had been established in Sargodha division to stop illegal transportation of wheat and flour, the meeting informedCommissioner Maryam Khan expressed satisfaction over the measures taken regarding the availability of flour in the four districts and directed the deputy commissioners to take more strict measures against the smugglers and ensure tight monitoring at flour sale points.