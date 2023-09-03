2268 appeals of police officials decided in eight months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) has decided to record 2,268 appeals of police officials during police orderly room proceedings in the last eight months.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that this was the first time in history that 2,268 appeals out of 2,836 during the last eight months.

He said that the decision on the pending appeals would be given in the month.

He said that the division of appeals in eight months was more than the total decisions in the last five years.

The RPO maintained that all possible steps were being taken for the welfare of the police officials under the vision to improve the performance of the department and public facilitation.