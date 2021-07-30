UrduPoint.com
227 Corona Patients Admit In Peshawar Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

227 corona patients admit in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 227 corona virus patients were currently admitted in three major hospitals of Peshawar, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

According to details, 65 corona patients are admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital, 78 in Hayatabad Medical Complex and 84 in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Giving detail, he said, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 106 beds for corona patients and a total of Corona patients are admitted in 65 beds in Peshawar.

He said the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and 11 patients are in Intensive Care at the hospital on Bipolar and Ventilators.

He informed that there are currently 29 patients being treated at HDU and twenty-five patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels with 7 more patients having been admitted on Friday.

About Hayatabad Medical Hospital, he said, Corona patients are gradually declining there with 204 beds have been allotted for corona patients in HMC. He said a total of patients are being treated on 78 beds.

The total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients, he added.

There are 21 patients on ventilators and 15 new coronavirus patients admitted on Friday besides 11 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery, he disclosed. He said LRH has admitted 84 patients with corona virus.

Spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim was also present during the briefing.

The number of patients in ICU is 6.

He informed that 10 more new coronavirus patients have been admitted in LRH with 400 beds have been allotted for coronavirus patients.

