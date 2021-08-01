UrduPoint.com

227 Criminals Held During Last Week, Looted Items Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:00 PM

227 criminals held during last week, looted items recovered

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that, Islamabad Police, during last week accelerated it's efforts against criminals and arrested 227 outlaws with huge recovery of looted items worth Rs 24.10 million.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

SSP (Operations) told that, 32 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 26 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 194 cases were sent to concerned apex courts, he added.

Syed Mustafa Tanweer further stated that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for elimination of this menace from Capital.

During this campaign Islamabad Police have nabbed 67 accused and recovered 27913 gram hashish,10057 gram heroine, 1059 gram Ice and 156 wine bottles from them. 19 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 18 pistols, 2 rifles, 1 Kalashnikov and 1087 rounds from them, the SSP maintained.

He emphasized that police accelerated its efforts against criminals and 83 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.

