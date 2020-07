(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Anti-corruption Establishment claimed on Thursday to have retrieved state land worth millions of rupees from squatters in a nearby village.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, ACE circle officer Afzal Khan along with revenue department officials retrieved 227 kanal state land worth Rs 50 million in Chak 25/D.