227 POs, 100 Court Absconders, 174 Weapon Holders Busted In Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

227 POs, 100 court absconders, 174 weapon holders busted in Month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police claimed on Friday to have arrested 227 proclaimed offenders (POs), 100 court absconders and 174 illegal weapon holders during the last month.

According to monthly performance report issued here, the Sargodha police recovered 11 Kalashnikov, 40 rifles, 34 guns, 229 pistols, 41,423 rounds, 27.

19 kg of hashish, 1,996 liters of wine, 330 liters of liquor and destroyed six working distilleries from their possessions during the same period.

The police also busted nine most wanted gangs whereas 47 cases were registered under Karayadari Act, six cases were registered under Gambling Act, 42 cases were registered under Kite Flying Act and eight cases were registered under Sound System (Regulation) Act.

