227 POs, 100 court absconders held in 10 months

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police claimed on Monday to have arrested 227 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 100 court absconders during the last 10 months.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran distributed the best performance certificates among those police personnel who fulfilled their departmental responsibilities honestly.

The DPO gave the best performance certificates to Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Usman Mir, SDPO Bhalwal Waqar Ahmed and SDPO Circle Muhammad Akram, SHO Miani, SHO Bhera and SHO Bhalwal for showing professionalism.

He said that Police Department was responsible for maintaining law and order situation, and directed the police officials to work with determination and devotion.