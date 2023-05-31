227 primary school teachers promoted to next grade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Directorate of education for Boys Schools Abbottabad Wednesday issued promotion orders for 227 primary school teachers (PST).

According to the notification, the departmental promotions committee promoted teachers from a scale of 12 to 15, from 14 to 15 scale and from 12 to a scale of 14.

As per the orders, 97 teachers have been promoted from PST scale 12 to Senior Primary School Teacher (SPST) scale 14.

Furthermore, 89 teachers have been promoted from SPST to Primary School Head Teacher scale of 15. Similarly, 41 teachers have been promoted from a PST scale of 12 to a Certified Teacher scale of 15.

District Education Officer Muhammad Tanveer informed the media that all the orders have been issued based on merit, keeping in view the future of the nation's children.

He said that no recommendations or favouritism of any kind have been considered, the promoted teachers now have new responsibilities and they should work with even more dedication to ensure the future of the children.

The DEO male said that compromise will be made on duty and that any form of negligence will not be tolerated.