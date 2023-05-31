UrduPoint.com

227 Primary School Teachers Promoted To Next Grade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:07 PM

227 primary school teachers promoted to next grade

Directorate of Education for Boys Schools Abbottabad Wednesday issued promotion orders for 227 primary school teachers (PST)

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Directorate of education for Boys Schools Abbottabad Wednesday issued promotion orders for 227 primary school teachers (PST).

According to the notification, the departmental promotions committee promoted teachers from a scale of 12 to 15, from 14 to 15 scale and from 12 to a scale of 14.

As per the orders, 97 teachers have been promoted from PST scale 12 to Senior Primary School Teacher (SPST) scale 14.

Furthermore, 89 teachers have been promoted from SPST to Primary School Head Teacher scale of 15. Similarly, 41 teachers have been promoted from a PST scale of 12 to a Certified Teacher scale of 15.

District Education Officer Muhammad Tanveer informed the media that all the orders have been issued based on merit, keeping in view the future of the nation's children.

He said that no recommendations or favouritism of any kind have been considered, the promoted teachers now have new responsibilities and they should work with even more dedication to ensure the future of the children.

The DEO male said that compromise will be made on duty and that any form of negligence will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Male Media All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

49 seconds ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

59 seconds ago
 US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s gre ..

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s green economy projects

16 minutes ago
 UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbi ..

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbian Intelligence Officers to 15 ..

19 minutes ago
 US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation ..

US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation or Cold War with China - Blink ..

15 minutes ago
 Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 G ..

Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 Global Energy Prize

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.