227 relief camps set up for animal vaccination in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Livestock and Fisheries Department has set up 227 relief camps in 26 districts across the province where more than 200 veterinary doctors and over 400 veterinary paramedical staff had been deployed. So far, more than 1.155 million animals had been provided with vaccination, medical and other facilities in view of the monsoon.

This was stated by the Director Animal Husbandry Sindh in the data presented to the Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi.

According to the details, more than 562,000 large animals and more than 590,000 small animals were vaccinated while medical facilities to about 37,000 animals were provided as well as animal drenching facility to over 100,000 animals was also provided.

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi said that due to the monsoon rains, full attention was being paid to timely vaccination of animals while awareness among poultry farm owners was also being created to prevent chickens from weather affects.

In this regard, measures were being taken in the best interest of the farmers utilizing all available resources along with the implementation of SOPs issued by the government, said the Minister.

Abdul Bari Pitafi said that precautionary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of livestock in spite of the government's warnings regarding rains.