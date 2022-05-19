227 sacks of fake fertilizer recovered

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) ::Local Police here Thursday recovered 227 bags of fake fertilizer during a raid conducted on a godown.

According to police spokesman, during checking of vehicles on Dera Road near Kich Adda, fifty sacks of fake fertilizer were recovered.

Police also arrested three persons including Umair Hussain, Muhammad Ibrahim and Hidayat Ullah.

Police also recovered 177 bags of fake fertilizers from a godown on the identification of arrested persons.

Case has been registered and further investigation was underway.