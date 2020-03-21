UrduPoint.com
227 Schemes Of Annual Development Program 2019-20 Reviewed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Saturday presided over the meeting of District Development Committee at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here to review the progress of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Saturday presided over the meeting of District Development Committee at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here to review the progress of development schemes.

The meeting reviewed 227 schemes of Annual Development Program 2019-20 to be completed with a cost of Rs 45.37 billion.

These schemes included 12 of school education, 10 of higher education, one of special education, 11 of sports and youth affairs, nine schemes of specialized healthcare and medical education, 41 of water supply and sanitation, 59 of construction of roads, 13 of irrigation and 11 schemes of public buildings.

Deputy Commissioner said that concerned officers should make sure that all the schemes were completed on time and quality of work in maintained. He said that monitoring of work should also be ensured.

