22,711 Candidates Enter The Fray For National, Provincial Assembly Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A total of 25,951 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the forthcoming elections of national and four provincial assembly seats, with 22,711 nomination papers, including 21,684 male and 1,027 female candidates, declared valid for contesting polls.

As per the initial candidate roster for the national and all four provincial assemblies released by the ECP, 7,473 candidates filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and the Federal capital.

The apex electoral body approved the nomination papers of 6,449 candidates, including 6,094 male and 355 female candidates.

The papers of 1,024 candidates, including 934 men and 90 women, for NA seats have been rejected by the returning officers (ROs) during the scrutiny process.

As reported by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 18,478 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the four provincial assemblies, comprising 17,670 men and 808 women.

The Returning Officers (ROs) rejected 2,216 papers for the provincial assemblies, with 2,081 belonging to male candidates and 135 to female candidates. On the approval side, 16,262 papers were accepted for the provincial assemblies, consisting of 15,590 from men and 672 from women.

