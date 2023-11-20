Open Menu

227,239 People Repatriated To Afghanistan: Home Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

227,239 people repatriated to Afghanistan: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A total of 227,239 people were repatriated through three different border points of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan till November 19, 2023.

According to the Home and Tribal Affairs Department KP, 223,503 people were repatriated through the Torkham border, 3,317 through Angor Adda Lower Waziristan and 419 through Karlachi Kurram district from September 17 to November 19, 2023.

Similarly, 492 illegal foreigners were deported through the Torkham border.

Out of 223,503 repatriated people via Torkham, 19,930 include families containing 63,157 males, 49,397 females and 110,948 children. Similarly, 427 illegal foreigners were deported from Peshawar and 65 from Khyber tribal districts.

