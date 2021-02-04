UrduPoint.com
22,746 Kanal Govt Land Retrieved In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The district government succeeded to retrieve 22,746 out of a total 51,445 kanals land spreaded across the division from 2586 land grabbers here in couple of days.

Exactly 28,699 kanal land was left to be retrieved because of litigation and taking of stay orders by the occupiers, said Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood while talking to APP on Thursday.

As soon as the certain legal hitches would be removed, we would retrieve every single inch of the occupied land, he added.

As per bifurcation, 2646 kanal land was retrieved in Multan, 2288 in Vehari, 13078 in Khanewal and 7022 kanal in district Lodhran, said the report available with the agency.

The remaining parts of the land set to be retrieved in upcoming days including 3213 kanals in Multan, 1552 in Vehari, 16331 in Khanewal and 8050 kanals in Lodhran, added the report.

An estimated measure of 22142 kanals land was retrieved from agricultural area, 601 kanals residential site and three kanals as commercial part of land.

The remaining occupation of land areas included 27948 kanals of agricultural, 1185 residential and 13 kanal commercial were still occupied following aforementioned reasons, stated the report.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood, expressing zero tolerance upon occupying mafia, vowed that state land would be retrieved at all cost as per given policy and direction issued by the provincial authority.

