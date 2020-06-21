2275 cases of COVID-19 detected, 41 more patients died : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that overnight 13,890 samples were tested which diagnosed 2275 cases constituting 17 per cent result while 41 more patient succumbed to the virus lifting the death toll to 1089.

"Our testing capacity is the highest n Pakistan and we are still working hard to further enhance the capacity," he said in a statement issued here from the CM House on Sunday.

According to the CM Sindh, 13890 tests were conducted overnight which detected 2275 new cases.

"The figure shows 17 percent result which is lower during the last one week that have been constituting 21 to 24 percent result," he said and added this might be the result of selective lockdown.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 378,849 samples had been tested against which 69.628 cases had been detected all over the province that came to 18.4 percent result.

The CM said that 41 more patients died overnight and the number of deaths stemming from COVID-19 had reached to 1089 constituting 1.5 percent death rate. He added that 2166 more patients recovered and returned to normal life and the number of patients recovered so far had reached to 36,278 that came to 52.

2 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "Alhamdulliah, our recovery rate has been recorded at 52.2 percent and death rate at 1.5 percent but still we have to improve our recovery rate and reduce death rate by strengthening our health services and convincing people to follow the precautionary measures." As per statement, at present 32,261 patients were under treatment, of them 30,705 in home isolation, 48 at Isolation Centers and 1508 at different hospitals. "I am sorry to say that our 718 patients are in critical condition, of them 117 have been shifted on ventilators," the CM said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah giving district-wise break up of the cases said that out of 2275 new cases 1280 belonged to Karachi, 395 to East, 363 South, 172 Central, 140 Korangi, 111 West and 99 Malir.

He added that Ghotki had 74, Sukkur 72, Khairpur 64, Hyderabad 63, Mirpurkhas 38, Shikarpur 38, Shaheed Benazirabad 36, Kashmore 33, Thatta 28, Larkana 24, Jamshoro 13, Nasushehroferoze 12, Umerkot 11, Tando Allahyar 10, Matiari and Dadu six each, Kambar three, Sujawal two and Tando Mohammad Khan two.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to support selective lockdown and avoid going out of their home unnecessarily.