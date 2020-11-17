UrduPoint.com
2,275 Women, Children Found Involved In Criminal Activities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:16 PM

2,275 women, children found involved in criminal activities

As many as 2,275 women and children were found involved in criminal activities in the district during the last six years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 2,275 women and children were found involved in criminal activities in the district during the last six years.

According to police source, 1,529 women and 746 children were found involved in different crimes such as attempt to murder, fight, theft, abduction and drug-pushing from the year 2014 to 2020.

According to details, 23 women and three children were fount involved in attempt to murder. 77 women found involved in abduction, 186 in theft and 131 in fraud cases.

Twenty-eight children were found involved in quarrel, 491 in theft and 272 in drug-peddling cases. The ages of all children were recorded less than 14 years in all cases.

Pakistan

