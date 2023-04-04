Close
2.278m Free Flour Bags Distributed In Lahore: DC

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haidar here on Tuesday confirmed to media that a total of 2,278,718 free flour bags had so far been distributed in the Provincial Capital.

She elaborated that 272,364 bags were distributed in Tehsil Cantt; 455,035 bags in Tehsil City; 541,671 bags in Tehsil Model Town; 529998 bags in Tehsil Shalimar; and 480148 bags in Tehsil Raiwind.

The DC said that free flour was being distributed through 43 distribution points smoothly and officers were strictly monitoring the process.

She said, "It is our top priority to provide flour to the eligible people with honor and respect."

