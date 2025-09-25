227th Urs: Three Day Celebrations Of Hazrat Waris Shah Conclude
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The 227th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Waris Shah Urs concluded on Thursday with special prayers in Jandiala Sher Khan, Sheikhupura following three days of events.
According to Punjab Auqaf Department sources, today's programs included the traditional game of Kabaddi in which the players displayed great skill. After Kabaddi, a Sufi Night was organized in which renowned Sufi artists presented Kalam-e-Waris Shah and Sufi Kalam, filling the audience with spirituality.
Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura was the special guest of the event. He described the teachings of Waris Shah as a message of love, tolerance and peace and said that such programs keep our cultural and spiritual tradition alive.
A large number of devotees and the public participated in the Urs celebrations and visited the court and offered Fatiha.
The annual death anniversary includes religious ceremonies, a Punjabi Mushaira (poetry recitation), contests for reciting Heer Waris Shah, and Mehfil-e-Naat, attracting thousands of devotees to the shrine.
The Urs is a three-day event marked by special prayers, the reading of his famous work "Heer-Waris Shah" in a traditional singing style, and the laying of floral wreaths and traditional chadar poshi (covering the tomb with a cloth) on his shrine.
The event is a major annual gathering to commemorate the life of the revered Sufi poet and to offer prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore Division Maryam Khan visited Jandiala Sher Khan Darbar to review the arrangements for the annual Urs of Pir Syed Waris Shah.
Commissioner Lahore visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Waris Shah.
On this occasion, Heer-Waris Shah, was also recited.
Commissioner Lahore was welcomed by the DC and the administrators on his arrival at Jandiala Sher Khan Darbar. Commissioner Lahore reviewed the provision of facilities on the campuses established by the departments.
