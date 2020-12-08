228 among 523 closed industrial units restarted: KP PA told

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Tuesday informed provincial assembly that government has restarted 228 industrial units among 523 that were being non-functional due to certain reasons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Tuesday informed provincial assembly that government has restarted 228 industrial units among 523 that were being non-functional due to certain reasons.

He was responding to question of Baluchistan Awami Party Parliamentary leader, Bilawal Afridi who inquired about the number of industrial units that were being closed or shifted to other provinces. He inquired about the efforts of government to stop investors and industrialists from leaving KP.

Abdul Karim said that KP Economic Zone Development Management Company (KPEZDMC) was created in 2015 under special circumstances and at the time then number of closed industrial units were 523. He said that KPEZDC restarted 228 closed industrial units and established various facilitation centre that help establishing 119 new units.

He said that interested parties are applying for investment in Hattar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) economic zones adding we would welcome and facilitate all those who wanted to invest in KP.

He informed the house that KP government has also inducted new schemes in ADP of 2020 to utilize mineral resources of North Waziristan.

Provincial Minister for Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai told the house that locals would be consulted before issuing lease agreements and mineral resources division agreement would be registered after their approval. The lease land that is excess from area schedule would be transferred to locals, he said and added that a special committee has been constituted to resolve issues between lease holder and locals under the headship of Deputy Commissioner.