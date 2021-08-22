UrduPoint.com

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:40 PM

228 Covid patients under treatment in HMC, KTH: Health Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Currently 228 Covid patients were being treated in two major hospitals of Peshawar – Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Teaching Hospital.

In Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) 128 corona patients were under treatment wherein, the total number of ventilators is 68 among which 38 have been occupied.

An official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday confirmed that there 28 patients were on ventilators with seven new coronavirus patients admitted and nine other were discharged after recovery in last 24 hours.

He said the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has reserved 116 beds for Corona patients, adding that 100 corona patients were admitted in KTH Peshawar wherein, 28 ventilators were reserved for Corona patients among which 20 were occupied while 55 patients were being treated at in the hospital.

He said, 25 patients were being treated for Low Oxygen levels, adding, five new patients were admitted on Sunday.

He also confirmed that one more person was died of Covid 19 during last 24 hours.

