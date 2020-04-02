UrduPoint.com
228 Schemes Worth Rs1.9 Billion To Enter Tender Process After Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

228 schemes worth Rs1.9 billion to enter tender process after lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Divisional administration Thursday discussed the status of development schemes pending execution due to corona care campaign and decided the 228 schemes worth Rs1.9 billion would enter tender process after completion of the ongoing lockdown.

Commissioner Shan Ul Haq chaired the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 228 schemes had been approved under Phase-II of community development initiative.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani said that 218 schemes of Community development (Phase-I) worth Rs1.6 billion were under execution before lockdown was enforced. However, out of 218 schemes, 172 had already been completed at a cost of Rs1.

52 billion.

The 887 development schemes worth Rs1.6 billion were under execution and 64 have been completed at a cost of Rs 980 million.

Exactly 30 other schemes worth Rs300 million were also among those pending execution.

Commissioner said that tender process for approved schemes would be carried out in line with updated instructions of the provincial government after the conclusion of the ongoing partial lockdown.

He said that remaining schemes whose execution was suspended would also resume after lockdown subject to corona care guidelines of the government.

