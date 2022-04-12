UrduPoint.com

2280 Sikh Pilgrims To Reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib From India

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:53 PM

At least 2280 Sikh pilgrims will reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal from India by Tuesday night in three special trains to participate in Besakhi Mela

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 2280 Sikh pilgrims will reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal from India by Tuesday night in three special trains to participate in Besakhi Mela.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Rana Shoaib Mahmood said six DSPs, 13 inspectors,133 sub-inspectors and ASI, 42 head constables, 680 constables and 36 lady constables have been deployed to provide foolproof security to these pilgrims.

They will be brought Panja Sahib by special buses. These buses will be accompanied by special police forces. Sikh pilgrims would not have to face any difficulty in getting accommodation.

