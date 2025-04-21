Open Menu

2,286 Criminals Arrested, Over Rs799m Recovered: Police

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Lahore Police have intensified its operations against gangs involved in heinous crimes, leading to the arrest of 2,286 members of 1,017 criminal gangs so far this year.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesman, recoveries exceeding Rs. 799 million have been made from the arrested suspects. Eleven cars, 1,991 motorcycles, 81 other vehicles, 179 tolas of gold, 2,110 mobile phones and 23 laptops have been confiscated.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that vigorous actions were ongoing against gangs involved in robberies, theft and street crimes. He added that the recovered vehicles, gold, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables were being returned to their rightful owners.

The CCPO emphasised the importance of bringing dangerous organised criminal groups to justice. He directed that the zero-tolerance policy against drug dealers, illegal arms holders, street criminals and those involved in crimes must be strictly maintained. Kamyana also instructed that the arrest of wanted suspects in blind murders, robberies and homicides be ensured. Intelligence-based operations against gangs involved in snatching, robbery, pickpocketing and fraud should be expedited and supervisory officers must ensure public safety measures.

Bilal Siddique reaffirmed that the Lahore Police remained committed to protecting citizens' lives and property and upholding the rule of law.

