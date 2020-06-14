2287 news of COVID-19 emerged, 15 more patients died: CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 2287 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 1,1197 tests were conducted while 15 more patients died lifting the death toll to 831 in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

He said that 11197 new tests were conducted which diagnosed 2287 cases that constituted 20.5 percent result. As far as 298,332 tests have been conducted against which 53,805 cases were diagnosed that constituted overall 18 percent positive result of the total tests, he said.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 15 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. Now the death toll stemming from COVID-19 has reached to 831 or 1.5 percent of the total patients.

He said that 27,368 patients were under treatment at present, of them 25483 were in home isolation, 96 at Isolation centers and 1789 at different hospital.

He added that 573 patients were in critical condition, of them 80 have been shifted on ventilators.

The CM Sindh said that 1219 patients recovered overnight and discharged from the system. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 25,606 which showed 47.7 percent recovery rate.

Giving district-wise break up, the CM Sindh said that out 2287 cases 1499 belonged to Karachi, they include 418 South, 369 East, 242 Central, 185 Korangi, 163 West and 122 Malir.

He said that Sukkur has 68, Khairpur 49, Hyderabad 44, Ghotki 39, Matiari 38, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Larkana 22, Sanghar 20, Mirpurkhas 15, Kashmore 14, Jamshoro 13, Sujawal 10, Thatta eight, Shikarpur and Dadu seven each, Badin four, Umarkot and Naushehroferoze three each, Kambar and Jacobabad have one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow the SOP, wear masks while going out of home and avoid crowding.