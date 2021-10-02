UrduPoint.com

2289 power pilferers nabbed In September

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 2289 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last month, Mepco official said on Saturday.           Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places  in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.

6 million electricity units.           A sum of over Rs 63 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 238 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Gujar Khan Police arrest accused for burning Pak c ..

Gujar Khan Police arrest accused for burning Pak currency notes

11 minutes ago
 TEVTA arranges workshop for newly inducted VC, JP ..

TEVTA arranges workshop for newly inducted VC, JP Officers

11 minutes ago
 ASI martyred, drug peddler killed

ASI martyred, drug peddler killed

11 minutes ago
 EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue driv ..

EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue drive

13 minutes ago
 ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector t ..

ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector to promote exports

13 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.