MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 2289 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last month, Mepco official said on Saturday. Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.

6 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs 63 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 238 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.