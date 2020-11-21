Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Saturday announced the result of pre-interview written test of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2019).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Saturday announced the result of pre-interview written test of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2019). According to a press release, as many as 299 candidates have qualified pre-interview written examination conducted in the month of April and May 2019.

All qualified candidates have been directed to send attested photo copies of all required documents to the Secretary of Sindh Public Service Commission within fifteen days and bring original documents on the date of interview.

The marks of failed candidates in each subject and their commutative total were being uploaded on the official website of SPSC (www.spsc.gov.pk) which could be accessed by entering CNIC number, press release stated.