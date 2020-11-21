UrduPoint.com
229 Candidates Qualify Written Test For CCE-2019: SPSC's Announces

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:49 PM

229 candidates qualify written test for CCE-2019: SPSC's announces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Saturday announced the result of pre-interview written test of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2019). According to a press release, as many as 299 candidates have qualified pre-interview written examination conducted in the month of April and May 2019.

All qualified candidates have been directed to send attested photo copies of all required documents to the Secretary of Sindh Public Service Commission within fifteen days and bring original documents on the date of interview.

The marks of failed candidates in each subject and their commutative total were being uploaded on the official website of SPSC (www.spsc.gov.pk) which could be accessed by entering CNIC number, press release stated.

