229 cases of Dengue virus reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :About 229 new cases of Dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no citizen of Dengue virus lost his life.

According to the Health department, a total of 3869 cases of Dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 4 people died of the virus and 889 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 86 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 100 in Lahore, 08 in Gujranwala, 08 in Multan, 02 in Faisalabad, 02 in Sargodha, 01 in Toba Tek Singh, 01 in Dera Ghazi Khan,01 in Narowal, 01 in Lodhran, 02 in Bahawalpur, 01 in Kasur, 01 in Khanewal, 08 in Attock, 01 in Jhang, 01 in Bahawalnagar, 01 in Sahiwal, 01 in Okara, 01 in Vehari and 02 cases of Dengue have been reported in Gujrat during the last 24 hours till filling this news.

All suspected cases of Dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The Anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 1747 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 434,746 indoor and 110,001 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.