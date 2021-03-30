UrduPoint.com
229 Students Passed MBBS 4th Professional Annual Examination 2020: Controller Exams KU

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

229 students passed MBBS 4th Professional Annual Examination 2020: Controller Exams KU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi has announced that 229 students were declared successful in the results of MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020.

According to the result gazette,277 candidates were registered and 276 students appeared in the MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020 out of which 229 students cleared the exams with the overall pass percentage of 82.97 percent, said a spokesperson on Tuesday.

It also showed that Aashir Ahmed Khan son of Farooq Ahmed Khan having seat number 202001 and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College secured 950 marks out of a total 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

The gazette further showed that Bakhtawar Ishtiaq daughter of Ishitiaq Ahmed having seat number 202072 and a student of KM&DC bagged the second position with 936 marks whereas Eman Ali daughter of Rehan Ali having seat number 202082 and a student of KM&DC got the third position with 932 marks.

Meanwhile, 250 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS Second Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020 exams while 165 students cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 66.00 percent.

