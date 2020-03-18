UrduPoint.com
2.290kg Hashish, 80 Liter Liquor Seized, 13 Arrested In Faisalabad

Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:29 PM

Police have arrested thirteen(13) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested thirteen(13) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused recovering 2.

290 kilograms Hashish,80 bottles of liquor 4 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Gun 12 bore and 1 pistols 9mm �from them.

They were: Mehboob Ahmed, WaseemMaseeh, Dawood Maseeh, Zohaib, Sohail Abbas, Ansar Abbas, Shahzaib Umer, ManiMaseeh,Khizar Hayyat, Arslan,Rustam, Faisal and Waqas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

