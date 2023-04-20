UrduPoint.com

229,156 Litre Smuggled Oil Recovered In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The district government and police have recovered 229,156 litre of smuggled oil during a crackdown started from the last of March against oil smuggling and illegal oil agencies across the district.

As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Tanveer Ahmed Malik, the police started a crackdown against smuggled oil and illegal oil agencies.

The police have registered 205 cases during the two months and recovered 229,156 litre smuggled oil of worth over Rs 64 million. The police have also taken 45 tankers and trailers into custody during the crackdown.

The police arrested 176 outlaws involved in running illegal oil agencies and smuggling oil.

The DPO Tanveer Ahmed Malik has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against the outlaws on daily basis under zero tolerance policy, police sources said.

