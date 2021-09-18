2,293 students awarded degrees at GCU convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,293 students were awarded degrees in the 19th convocation of Government College University (GCU) Lahore being held in four sessions amid following coronavirus SOPs.

Out of the total 2,293 students, 41 received PhD, 814 MS/M.Phil, 381 MA/MSc degrees, while 1057 others were being awarded BA/BSc (Hons) degrees at the three-day event.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Usman and Dr Amjad Saqib, the founder of Akhuwat, were chief guests at the second and third session of the convocation on Saturday, where they along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi awarded the degrees and medals to PhD scholars and position-holders.

As many as 60 graduates were awarded academic medals and rolls of honor, while 12 students received medals for their extra ordinary performance and achievements in co-curricular activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Lahore asked the students to always remember the contributions of their parents and teachers in their lives, and play a positive role for the development of their country.

Dr Amjad Saqib shared his life story with the graduates, saying that spirit of self-sacrifice gives birth to a prosperous society. He told the graduates that they were highly privileged and blessed as they had studied from a very prestigious institution in a country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated the graduates and asked them to use their education to create an impact on the society. He also advised them to never compromise their moral values and principles in pursuit of glory.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will be chief guest at theconcluding session of the Convocation on Sunday.