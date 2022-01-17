2,294 motorists fined during ongoing month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have challaned 2,294 motorists over various road violations during the ongoing month.

The ITP has intensified crackdown against fancy and non-pattern number plates following directions of SSP traffic to ensure safe road environment in the city, said a news release on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that the efforts of the officers and Jawans have helped significantly reduce the number of fatal accidents. v He said further similar initiatives need to be taken to ensure safety of lives of the citizen and make Islamabad an accident-free city.

He further said that in future, the ITP aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws.

Similarly, the behaviour of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added.

He said ITP officers are well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens with love, sincerity and humility. He was of the view that violation of traffic rules leads to accidents.

The SSP Traffic Islamabad appealed to the citizens to ensure smooth traffic, as their role was also very important. "Obeying traffic rules can save your life and the lives of others, never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens," the SSP remarked.