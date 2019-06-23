UrduPoint.com
2295 Power Pilferers Caught In Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 2295 power pilferers from across South Punjab between May and June, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.

8 million units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 68.8 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers. The accused were pilfering electricity by tampering with meters, from direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Mepco officials sources said that crack down would continue without any discrimination as per directives of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

