Open Menu

229,560 Persons Repatriated Through Three Borders Points Of KP: Home Department

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

229,560 persons repatriated through three borders points of KP: Home Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The repatriation of undocumented foreigners continued through three borders point of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and till November 20 last, 229,560 persons were repatriated to their home countries including Afghanistan.

According to the spokesman of the KP Home Department, 225,795 persons were repatriated through Torkham border, 3,346 through Angor Adda Lower Waziristan, and 419 through Kharlachi Kurram tribal district from September 17 till November 20, 2023.

The resurvey regarding voluntary returns was under process by the deputy commissioners. A total of 846 illegal foreigners have departed through the Torkham border so far. From Punjab province, 733 illegal foreigners were deported through the Torkham border. On November 20, 526 illegal foreigners were deported through the Torkham border.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab September November Border From

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

1 hour ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

2 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

4 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

16 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan