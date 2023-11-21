229,560 persons repatriated through three borders points of KP: Home Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The repatriation of undocumented foreigners continued through three borders point of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and till November 20 last, 229,560 persons were repatriated to their home countries including Afghanistan.

According to the spokesman of the KP Home Department, 225,795 persons were repatriated through Torkham border, 3,346 through Angor Adda Lower Waziristan, and 419 through Kharlachi Kurram tribal district from September 17 till November 20, 2023.

The resurvey regarding voluntary returns was under process by the deputy commissioners. A total of 846 illegal foreigners have departed through the Torkham border so far. From Punjab province, 733 illegal foreigners were deported through the Torkham border. On November 20, 526 illegal foreigners were deported through the Torkham border.