22,976 Women Widowed By Indian Troops In IIOJK Since 1989
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) As the world is observing the International Widows Day on Monday Kashmiri women continue to suffer at the hands of Indian troops, paramilitary, police and dreaded agencies in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Widows Day, today, the unabated Indian state terrorism rendered 22,976 women widowed since January 1989 till date as their husbands were martyred by Indian troops and police personnel in fake encounters and in custody.
It said around 2,500 women have been forced to live as half widows during the past 36 years.
The women whose husbands were subjected to custodial disappearance after arrest by Indian army and police are referred to as half widows and several of them died due to mental tension.
