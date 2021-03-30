229,891 children to be immunized against polio in Bannu: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :During the ongoing nation-wide anti polio vaccination drive as many as 229,891 children under the age of five would be immunized against the crippling polio diseases in district Bannu.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Zubair Khan Niazi while inaugurating the five-day vaccination drive said that it would continue till April 3,adding that 2265 teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to the vulnerable population by personally visiting houses.

He said a special 28-member team of Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would supervise the whole immunization campaign. The DC urged parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams and get their children immunized during the five-day campaign.