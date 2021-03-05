UrduPoint.com
22kg Cannabis, 100g Ice Recovered, Six Arrested In Kohat

Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:33 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Friday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested six smugglers during an intelligence based operation in the Cantt area.

Police said a team of Cantt police station headed by SHO Amjid Hussain arrested six smugglers trying to smuggle 22 kilograms cannabis and 100 grams Ice drug in two vehicles.

Cases against the arrested smugglers were registered in Cantt police station. The arrested smugglers have confessed to smuggling the contraband to other parts of the country.

