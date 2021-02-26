UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.2m Saplings Being Planted In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

2.2m saplings being planted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :All four town municipal administrations, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP), officers and employees of other departments were actively participating in tree plantation drive under the supervision of district administration Peshawar in which 2.2 million saplings were being planted.

In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ihsan and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmod visited Northern Bypass wherein they beside planting saplings also reviewed the ongoing plantation drive, said a press release issued here Friday, .

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Imran Khan, District Forest Officer Abid Mumtaz, revenue officers and other field staff also accompanied them.

The plantation is being conducted in schools, road sides, government offices, Basic Health Units (BHUs) and other available spaces.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has urged the people to play role in making the plantation drive successful and protect saplings in their respective localities.

He said that tree is the salvation of life as it keeps environment clean. He said trees arrest the ratio of carbon dioxide in the air and make it pleasant. Therefore, every individual should plant at least two saplings to turn the drive successful.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Police Water Road Amjad Ali All Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

1 hour ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

4 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.