2.2m saplings being planted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :All four town municipal administrations, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP), officers and employees of other departments were actively participating in tree plantation drive under the supervision of district administration Peshawar in which 2.2 million saplings were being planted.

In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ihsan and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmod visited Northern Bypass wherein they beside planting saplings also reviewed the ongoing plantation drive, said a press release issued here Friday, .

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Imran Khan, District Forest Officer Abid Mumtaz, revenue officers and other field staff also accompanied them.

The plantation is being conducted in schools, road sides, government offices, Basic Health Units (BHUs) and other available spaces.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has urged the people to play role in making the plantation drive successful and protect saplings in their respective localities.

He said that tree is the salvation of life as it keeps environment clean. He said trees arrest the ratio of carbon dioxide in the air and make it pleasant. Therefore, every individual should plant at least two saplings to turn the drive successful.