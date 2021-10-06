2.2m youth over 12 years to be vaccinated till Oct 30: DC

OKARA, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz said on Monday that more than 200 mobile teams of heath department were vaccinating 12 years old boys and girls against coronavirus to achieve the target of about 2.

2 million people in the district.

Talking to APP, he said as per the government plan, the process of vaccination against corona was in full swing, and more than 200 mobile teams of health department visited daily 22,000 to 25,000 homes for vaccination.