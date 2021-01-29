2.2mln saplings to be distributed free of charge in Malakand: DFO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Forest department would distribute free of charge 2.2 million saplings in district Malakand this year to strengthen the 10 billion tree tsunami project aimed to protect the environment and forests from degradation.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Asghar Khan Friday said these saplings would be planted in hilly and plain areas of Malakand division during the plantation drive started from his office in Malakand. Deputy Commissioner Malakan Rehan Khattak inaugurated the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the Chief Secretary, the clean and green drive was in full swing in Malakand under which millions of saplings would be planted this year.

He said under Urban area Plantation drive the saplings were provided to traders union and officials of civil defence for plantation. He urged the civil society, general public and public and government representatives to actively participate in the plantation drive and help the government in making the country clean and green.

MPA Shakil Ahmad Advocate, Additional Assistant Commissioners Sohail Ahmad and Mauzzam Khan and forest officers were present on the occasion.