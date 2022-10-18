UrduPoint.com

22nd BoD Meeting Of PHA Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

22nd BoD meeting of PHA held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board of directors was held here on Tuesday.

Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani chaired the meeting which was attended by Vice Chairman Hafiz Zesshan Rasheed, Director General Zeeshan Javeed and other members of the board among others.

A number of matters relating to the plantation and revenue targets were placed before the board, said a spokesperson.

Discussion and decisions were focused on various matters related to the plantation campaigns, strategy to steer the department out of revenue challenges and way forward on development of the department.

The other agenda items, including provision of quality recreational activities to people, up gradation of security and cleanliness in public parks, clean drinking water facility,maintaining greenery of the city and horticulture projects to beautify the city werediscussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

32 minutes ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

32 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

41 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

43 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.