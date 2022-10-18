22nd BoD meeting of PHA held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board of directors was held here on Tuesday.

Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani chaired the meeting which was attended by Vice Chairman Hafiz Zesshan Rasheed, Director General Zeeshan Javeed and other members of the board among others.

A number of matters relating to the plantation and revenue targets were placed before the board, said a spokesperson.

Discussion and decisions were focused on various matters related to the plantation campaigns, strategy to steer the department out of revenue challenges and way forward on development of the department.

The other agenda items, including provision of quality recreational activities to people, up gradation of security and cleanliness in public parks, clean drinking water facility,maintaining greenery of the city and horticulture projects to beautify the city werediscussed during the meeting.