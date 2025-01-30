22nd Convocation of Isra University Hyderabad to be held on Feb 01

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The 22nd Convocation of the Isra University Hyderabad will be held on Saturday, February 01 2025,at the university's main campus.

Students who have successfully completed their education in various disciplines and obtained positions will be honored with degrees and awards.

The Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Ghulam Qadir Kazi will preside over the event.