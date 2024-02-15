Open Menu

22nd Death Anniversary Of Poet, Writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The 22nd death anniversary of famous Urdu poet and writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi was observed here on Thursday.

His real name was Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi and he was born on 18 Aug 1946, in Ambala, Haryana. After the partition, his family came to Pakistan.

He did his M.A in Urdu from Oriental College, Lahore and pursued his Ph.D from Punjab University.

His contribution to literature is Kabhi Kitabo Me Phool Rajhna, Koi Aane Wala Hai, Us Ki Ankahi Sham, Khwab Suhane Yad Aate Hain, Dekha Hindustan, Hare Samandaro Ka Safar, Cheeniyon Ke Cheen Mein Iqbal Ke Fikri Aaieney, and Guft-O-Shaneed are the collections of his works.

In 1991 the Pakistan Government selected him for the Presidential Medal, for his contribution to literature.

He died on 15 February 2002 at Lahore.

