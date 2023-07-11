22nd death anniversary of Qateel Shifai observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The 22nd death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Qateel Shifai observed on .

According to a private news channel,Qateel Shifai was born on 24 December 1919 in Haripur.

His real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but he adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name.

His work includes 20 collections of verse and over 2500 songs for film.

He was decorated with Pride of Performance Award, Adamjee Award, Naqoosh Award and Abasin Arts Council Award for his contribution in literature.

Qateel Shifai died on this day in 2001 in Lahore.