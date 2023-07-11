Open Menu

22nd Death Anniversary Of Qateel Shifai Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

22nd death anniversary of Qateel Shifai observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The 22nd death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Qateel Shifai observed on .

According to a private news channel,Qateel Shifai was born on 24 December 1919 in Haripur.

His real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but he adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name.

His work includes 20 collections of verse and over 2500 songs for film.

He was decorated with Pride of Performance Award, Adamjee Award, Naqoosh Award and Abasin Arts Council Award for his contribution in literature.

Qateel Shifai died on this day in 2001 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Died Haripur Peruvian Nuevo Sol December

Recent Stories

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

18 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

38 minutes ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

38 minutes ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

1 hour ago
 Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

14 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan