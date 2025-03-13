22nd Death Anniversary Of Singer Shahida Parveen Observed
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The 22nd death anniversary of renowned Pakistani singer Shahida Parveen is being observed on Thursday.
She was born in 1952, she began her musical journey at an early age and quickly rose to prominence.
Her versatility in blending traditional and contemporary styles made her a household name. Even years after her passing, her timeless melodies continue to resonate with listeners.
She lent her voice to numerous songs, though an exact count remains undocumented.
Her repertoire includes notable tracks such as "Deepak Raag Hae Chahaat Apni," "Sohney Yaar Bajoon," and "Wo Dil-E-Nawaz Hae."
In recognition of her significant contributions to Pakistani music, Shahida Parveen was posthumously honored with the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2004.
Shahida Parveen passed away on March 13, 2003, but her legacy lives on through her memorable songs and the inspiration she provides to emerging artists.
