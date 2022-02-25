UrduPoint.com

22nd Martyrdom Anniversary Of Martyrs' Of Lanjut (Nikayal) Observed In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 11:10 PM

22nd martyrdom anniversary of Martyrs' of Lanjut (Nikayal) observed in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the tragedy of Lanjut was the worst precedence of Indian barbarism, state terrorism and massacre of humanity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the tragedy of Lanjut was the worst precedence of Indian barbarism, state terrorism and massacre of humanity.

In his special statement to mark the 22nd anniversary of Martyrs' of Lanjut (Nikayal) on Friday the prime minister said, "Occupational Indian Army was committing grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and committing war crimes against humanity.

"India targeted the innocent civilian population of AJ&K with its aggression and barbarism at the LoC in AJK,".

Niazi said that on this day Indian forces showed its brutality,brutally murdered innocent civilians and 4 out of 14 martyrs were beheaded and taken away by Indian troops.

"Today, the whole nation reiterates its commitment that no sacrifice will be spared for independence from India. India will not succeed in suppressing the struggle for independence by committing crimes against humanity", Niazi said.

As long as a single Kashmiri is alive, the struggle for freedom of IIOJK will be continued till last victory, he vowed.

The AJK PM said that the sacrifice of Martyrs Lanjut will not go in vain.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

54 seconds ago
 Fury to defend heavyweight title against Whyte at ..

Fury to defend heavyweight title against Whyte at Wembley on April 23

56 seconds ago
 Report of 171 indicators launched in AJK

Report of 171 indicators launched in AJK

57 seconds ago
 Klopp hungry for more trophies to burnish Liverpoo ..

Klopp hungry for more trophies to burnish Liverpool legacy

59 seconds ago
 Terrified families seek shelter underground in Ukr ..

Terrified families seek shelter underground in Ukraine amid missile attacks from ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 4.32 bl ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 4.32 bln Sagian Road project

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>