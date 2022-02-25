22nd martyrdom anniversary of Martyrs' of Lanjut (Nikayal) observed in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the tragedy of Lanjut was the worst precedence of Indian barbarism, state terrorism and massacre of humanity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the tragedy of Lanjut was the worst precedence of Indian barbarism, state terrorism and massacre of humanity.

In his special statement to mark the 22nd anniversary of Martyrs' of Lanjut (Nikayal) on Friday the prime minister said, "Occupational Indian Army was committing grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and committing war crimes against humanity.

"India targeted the innocent civilian population of AJ&K with its aggression and barbarism at the LoC in AJK,".

Niazi said that on this day Indian forces showed its brutality,brutally murdered innocent civilians and 4 out of 14 martyrs were beheaded and taken away by Indian troops.

"Today, the whole nation reiterates its commitment that no sacrifice will be spared for independence from India. India will not succeed in suppressing the struggle for independence by committing crimes against humanity", Niazi said.

As long as a single Kashmiri is alive, the struggle for freedom of IIOJK will be continued till last victory, he vowed.

The AJK PM said that the sacrifice of Martyrs Lanjut will not go in vain.