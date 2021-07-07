22nd Shahadat anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed observed at Ghizer: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The 22nd Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Wednesday at his native town, Ghizer (GB).

The flower wreath laying ceremony was held to pay homage to supreme sacrifice of valiant son of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

On behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Commander Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) laid wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed's (martyr) grave.

The people from various walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of shaheed attend the ceremony.