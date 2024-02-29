Open Menu

23 Accused Arrested In Operation Against Immoral Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

23 accused arrested in operation against immoral activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Tarnol and Sumbal police team on Thursday apprehended 23 accused including 14 women involved in immoral activities within their respective limits.

A public relations officer said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.Cases have been registered against the arrested accused.

The Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

