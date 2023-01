FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The cattle, including 17 cows and six buffaloes, were killed when a building collapsed due to rain in Madina Town police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the roof of a shed in Chak No 204caved in due to heavy rain.

As a result, 17 cows and six buffaloes trapped under the debris and died instantly.